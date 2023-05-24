GERMANTOWN, Tenn. – Mid-South business owners are concerned after their mail was stolen at several U.S. Post Office locations.
Robyn Tyler, owner of Germantown Day Spa, told FOX13 she had 3 checks stolen and washed from the post office in Collierville.
According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, check washing is when someone steals a check and the washes it in a chemical that removes ink.
That allows the thieves to then write the checks out for whatever amount they want.
On top of the washed checks, Tyler told FOX13 the thieves also managed to make several copies of her check.
Tyler said the thieves then wrote out each check for $5,000.
Tyler’s bank was able to catch the fraud immediately.
“They were contacting us before 8:30 the next morning to say you need to take a look at some of these transactions. Let us know if these are legitimate because they look fraudulent,” said Tyler.
Tyler told FOX13 she usually goes to the post office in Germantown but, several business owners near her and some of her clients had told her of situations of mail theft happening there.
“I want to say the first story I started hearing was probably right after Christmas at the beginning of the year,” said Tyler.
That’s why Tyler decided to go to the post office in Collierville.
Tyler told FOX13 she wasn’t surprised when she found out about her checks being stolen.
“My initial reaction was there it is. I guess it’s our turn. Then of course, I was thankful that my bank caught it and that they did everything so quickly and we were able to stop it before we had to go try to recover funds,” said Tyler.
Tyler says she now has to close her account and open a new one.
“Now, we have to go through one by one and, you know, divert everything to another account.”
Tyler told FOX13 this process can be difficult for small business owners because she’s left to fix everything herself.
“I don’t have a legal department, finance department, you know, dispute department. Here I am, I’m all of the departments,” said Tyler.
Tyler did offer some advice to business owners who may be weary about taking mail to the post office.
Have a great relationship with your bank. Make sure that your bank has all of the securities in place to catch these things and make sure that they’re aware,” said Tyler.
In a statement sent to FOX by the U.S Post Office:
“Our agency is aware and currently investigating reports of mail theft related to these blue boxes. I would recommend customers hand outgoing mail to their letter carriers or deposit it inside their local Post Office.” The spokesperson also mentioned how mail theft is a federal crime and “if a suspect is found guilty of mail theft, they can receive fines and/or be imprisoned up to five years.”
If you think you may have been a victim to mail theft, the post office encourages you to report the theft to the postal inspector. You can do so here or by calling 877-876-2455.
