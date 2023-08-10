MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lights out!
A business owner told FOX13 that she has lost power several times this summer because of severe weather leading to a loss of income for her and her staff.
Business owners are becoming frustrated.
“If you come to work two to three consecutive days, and the power is off, definitely you not working those three days, so no money,” said Olayinka Robinson, owner of African Hair Braiding.
The storm that rolled into the Mid-South on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning knocked out power for more than 24,000 customers.
Robinson's Orange Mound business was impacted.
“We have been here before braiding while the power is off," she said. "Or we come and the power is already off and that affects the business."
Storms this summer have knocked out power for Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers over and over. Robinson said that each time, her business has been affected.
The longest stint: three days.
And it is not just an issue in Orange Mound.
Across town in Berclair, an employee at CxffeeBlack said they have been impacted multiple times.
"We cannot serve coffee, we cannot provide the things we want to provide for the community. We just have to shut down,” said Bryshard Wheeler of CxffeeBlack.
Wheeler said while revenue may temporarily dry up, it doesn’t stop going out to employees.
"We try to find ways to make sure everyone is taken care of,” Wheeler said.
Both business owners are frustrated that MLGW isn’t doing more to prevent these outages.
"You can't keep putting Band-Aids on these problems," Wheeler said. "Eventually, everything has to be re-done. If you make it more stable, it will help the business owners. It is going to help the customers, too."
"Happy customer, happy business owner," he added.
MLGW said full restoration for everyone is expected by midnight Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 men break into half-dozen cars in 15 minutes in East Memphis, police say
- Man who stole ambulance, crashed into pedestrian and FOX13 SUV charged, police say
- 11-year-old boy missing, last seen driving gold-colored car, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives