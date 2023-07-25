MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fox13 News spoke with a Regional One emergency room doctor after Bronny James, the son of superstar NBA player LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest.
A family spokesperson said the younger James had the medical episode during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.
The spokesperson also said medical staff was able to take James to a hospital. He left the ICU in stable condition, according to media reports.
“That’s really where the danger comes in, having that mindset that if I just push through this, everything will be OK,” said Dr. Anna Yang at Regional One Health.
Dr. Yang said that while physicals given to student-athletes are normally thorough, parents should make sure they disclose their family medical history accurately.
Dr. Yang said schools should provide adequate water and breaks in the shade to student-athletes.
“There’s that kind of 90-degree limit where they really shouldn’t be outside intensely exercising, especially with our humidity in our area,” she added.
Dr. Yang said practices should be restricted to early mornings and late evenings when temperatures are above a certain high.
