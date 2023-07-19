MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of Memphis customers are still impacted by power outages.
Some are forced to make arrangements to stay elsewhere while their lights are out.
FOX13 spoke with several Memphians staying in hotels. We also spotted full parking lots at many locations.
The hotel staff informed FOX13 off camera that their hotel was full, mostly due to power outages that have left Memphians frustrated.
“It be out for like 2 or 3 days. I’m sick of it,” said Arteamus Moncrief, a father of 4 staying in an area hotel with his family. “It’s hard because we really ain’t got the extras to be staying in a hotel, but you know, we just got to do what we got to do.”
We checked various booking sites that showed quite a few hotels in the area had no availability.
Moncrief explained his family has been paying for a hotel room for the past two nights, taking money from other budgeted bills.
“We tap into the rent money or something like that and try to make it up or something like that. What can we do? We got to survive.”
Bobby Parker of Raleigh is also staying at a hotel.
She said her power has been out since 7 p.m. Tuesday: “I can’t sleep in my own bed, so that’s the main thing. Frustrated because it seems like MLGW could do more.”
We visited hotels mostly on the eastside of town, where we found most locations either had a few rooms left or none at all.
Meanwhile, MLGW asking customers to download their app to get updates on outages and restoration times.
“MLGW, they need to be doing something about it and fast,” said Moncrief.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors feel neglected during MLGW power outages
- Friends, colleagues mourn loss of fallen Memphis firefighter
- Mid-South families escape to hotels as their homes still without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives