MEMPHIS, TN – Safety downtown has been top of mind for Memphis city leaders, Memphis police, and those who live in Memphis.
Police and city leaders are expected to announce a safety plan soon that they hope can offer protection to patrons downtown.
FOX13 spoke to a Mid-South security company that says they could offer a solution.
MSA Security has been in the Bluff city for 9 years. Chris Shelton, Vice President of MSA Security, tells FOX13 the company has worked several events downtown before.
“We found weapons in some of the areas that we've worked in and worked through the security resolution protocols to make sure that those were not a threat to the area,” said Shelton.
Shelton told FOX13 the security company uses highly trained, certified K-9’s that have the ability to sniff out anything from drugs, to explosives, to guns. Right now, Shelton said their most-requested service is for firearm detection. Shelton told FOX13 K-9’s were working an event downtown earlier this summer.
One K-9 ended up stopping a person that had an assault rifle on them. Shelton said the company was able to alert Memphis Police of the person to ensure they didn’t find a different way into the event MSA Security was working.
“We called in the local authorities. It was managed appropriately. Nobody got hurt. And at the end of the day, that's what we're trying to do in all of these situations is just keep everybody safe,” said Shelton.
Sunday’s mass shooting downtown where 8 people were injured is the latest mass shooting to happen in Memphis.
The event prompted city leaders and police to spend nearly a week collaborating on a plan to make the area safer. Shelton told FOX13 he has seen instances where the presence of a detection dog has kept criminals away.
“We can blend into the public as much as possible, or we can be very overt and very visible to create the visible deterrents,” said Shelton. “What you're trying to do in your event or at your facility to show that you're not a soft target, that you take security seriously, and that you're providing what's needed to keep everybody safe.”
