TENNESSEE - Several Mid-South law enforcement officers now have new bragging rights to add to their titles.
The 19th annual Law Enforcement Challenge was held on Friday, August 4 and "recognized the achievements (of) law enforcement agencies statewide."
The Bartlett Police Department took home first place in the category of agencies with between 101 and 200 officers and the Collierville Police Department was credited with third place.
In the category of agencies with 501 or more officers, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was ranked second place just behind the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
Deputy Michael Nelson of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office also took home the "Beyond the Traffic Stop" award and the Bartlett Police Department won the "Regional Overall Award" for the West Tennessee Region.
In the Tennessee Highway Patrol Districts Category, District 4 - Memphis won second place.
