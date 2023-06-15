COLDWATER, Miss. - Coldwater resident Kendal Adair was one of five chefs to earn their aprons last night on “MasterChef: United Tastes of America.”
He and the other four contestants moved on to represent the South. They’ll compete with 15 other competitors who represent the Northeast, the Midwest and the West.
RELATED: MID-SOUTH PIT MASTER TO APPEAR ON 'MASTERCHEF: UNITED TASTES OF AMERICA'
Adair, who has won championships with his BBQ-cooking skills, impressed the host, Gordon Ramsay, and the other judges on the show's episode June 14 with his filet mignon with crawfish cream sauce and creamy mashed potatoes.
“MasterChef: United Tastes of America” airs Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on FOX13.
