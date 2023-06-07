GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A mommy makeover – it’s a procedure that we’ve heard about for years.
But last week, we heard about the untimely death of Jacky Oh, the longtime partner of comedian D.C. Young Fly.
Early reports say she died after undergoing this hours-long surgery.
Just how dangerous is the surgery?
“So even though the term is cosmetic, it doesn't minimize the complexity and the seriousness of the surgery that we perform,” said Dr. Roberto Lachica, a board certified plastic surgeon with The Langsdon Clinic.
He said there’s a term for people who travel to destinations just for surgery.
“The term is called surgical tourism or medical tourism, and that term applies to it actually has a couple of components," he said. "The tourism implies that you're going to make a vacation out of having, you know, a surgical procedure such as a mommy makeover or buttock augmentation or a Brazilian butt lift.”
Lachica showed a few before- and after-photos of his clients, and he added some of them are people who had botched surgeries elsewhere.
“There can be quite serious complications that happen after these types of procedures," Lachica said. "But the the caveat is that when they have these procedures from, you know, from far away, there is no physician or surgeon that is able to take care of them immediately. A lot of time there's a delay in care."
He said that sometimes, it’s what happens after the procedures that cause the most harm.
“I have seen several patients in the last three years who have literally come to the emergency room and or come to our office less commonly seeking care for the surgical procedures from faraway that have gone awry," he said. "So these are patients who might have unexpected bleeding wounds falling apart and the surgeons not healing infections or, you know, what's called an abscess, which is pus coming out of the wounds.”
We’ve seen some of these botched cases almost turn fatal.
Memphis native K. Michelle spoke in depth about how she needed four different surgeries to remove butt injections she received almost a decade ago.
Donda West, mother of rapper Kanye West, died in 2007 from coronary artery disease after complications from plastic surgery.
So how do you properly research your surgeon before a cosmetic procedure?
Lachica said that price is normally the first indication of the care you may receive – and it could get higher depending on the experience of the surgeon.
“In general, more experience, more skilled plastic surgeon will be able to, you know, for lack of a better word, ask for command, a higher price for surgery compared to a younger, less experienced colleague and know this is major surgery that needs to be performed properly," he said. "It's elective. It does not need to be done. And so in these circumstances, we know we strive to deliver the very best care commencer to our experience and our skill.”
