MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tennessee is the middle of America's stroke belt.
In Shelby County, a stroke is the fifth leading cause of death.
People in Shelby County have a 30 percent higher chance of suffering a stroke than the rest of the country, according to Mid-South doctors.
"I was just curling my hair and getting ready for work, and then out of nowhere I had a stroke. I was on the floor eight hours before someone came to find me," Stephanie Love, who serves as a Memphis-Shelby County School Board member, said.
Love suffered two strokes in the same day last February. They were so severe, she had to re-learn how to talk and walk.
"Talking took a little while longer," she said. "For two months, I couldn't say one word."
Love was 40 years old.
"At least one in five patients that I treat is less than 50 years old," Dr. Bala Krishniah, the stroke director at Methodist University Hospital said. "It's not a disease of old anymore."
Dr. Krishniah was one of love's doctors.
He said a stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is blocked.
Symptoms include trouble walking, vision loss, muscle weakness and facial droop.
"If someone is having trouble speaking or you have difficulty understanding what they're saying or they have difficulty understanding what you are saying to them, that is a sign of stroke," Dr. Krishniah said.
Dr. Krishnaih said anyone can have a stroke.
But people who are overweight, have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes or smoke may be most at risk.
Love wants other survivors to know recovery is possible.
"I made up in my mind I'm not going to let the strokes ruin my life," she said. "You can do it, too."
If you or someone you know is suffering from stroke symptoms, the most important thing you can do is call 911 immediately.
Dr. Krishnaih said stroke treatments work best on patients who arrive at the hospital shortly after they develop symptoms.
