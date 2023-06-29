MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Getting rid of affirmative action is another landmark decision made by the Supreme Court.
This time, it effects our young people.
This past fall, the University of Memphis website shows the student population is about 60 percent women, 41 percent White, 34 percent Black, and 8 percent Hispanic.
People say there’s a concern that this decision could change that.
For Johnny Hill, going to and graduating from the University of Memphis was a dream come true.
“Growing up, they never really talked about college,” he said, “Where I’m at, they never really talked about a 4-year program, going to a 4-year school, they only talked about going to community college.”
Hill is a first generation college graduate.
He said although he was never pressured to go to college, once he committed to it, he knew he had to follow through.
“A lot of people don’t have a lot of options if I’m being honest, coming from my community, we don’t get a lot of options so seeing that they went through with that decision was disappointing,” said Hill.
Affirmative action required public and private institutions to consider race when a student applies.
“When you see this Supreme Court ruling, what message is that sending to us as we try to engage our young people and influence them to go to college?,” said Van Turner, NAACP Memphis branch president.
Turner said he went to Morehouse College, an HBCU, for undergraduate, and then went to law school at the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
He said he’s optimistic that this is a decision that with some pushback, Thursday’s decision will soon be overturned.
“Many universities and colleges will tell you diversity makes the institution stronger, diversity makes the students stronger. They want diversity, we should all want diversity, so I don’t think this will be the end of the story.”
At this time, the only exception to this ruling is military academies.
Affirmative action will still be in place.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two dead after car crash shuts down South Third Street, police say
- Smash-and-grab thieves target small family market in Raleigh following storm damage
- 96 hours after storm, 21K MLGW customers remain without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives