MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the first time ever, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that two cases of highly contagious drug-resistant ringworm have been detected in the United States.
The cases were found in New York, but doctors in the Mid-South said it's just a matter of time before a case pops up here.
Despite the name, ringworm is not caused by a worm. It's caused by a fungus.
It usually starts with a circular rash that is red and itchy. Usually, infections can be easily treated.
But in these cases, doctors say patients were not getting better with typical treatments.
"If you overuse antibiotics or antifungals, if you overuse these medications, you will get drug resistance," Dr. Manoj Jain, the founder and president of Mid-South Infectious Disease Associates, said.
The recent cases of the drug-resistant form of ringworm have doctors like Jain on high alert.
"That's always a concern because then we have to use a higher level, a more potent and a stronger medicine," he said. "That's where the challenge comes in."
Dr. Jain said ringworm is a fungus that spreads very easily through skin-to-skin contact. It's typically treated with a cream or powder.
But in recent cases reported by the CDC, doctors said it took weeks of oral antifungal medication to clear the infections.
"I think it'll spread around, because it is a contagious thing. It will spread in daycares and other kinds of facilities like that," Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist for Baptist Memorial Healthcare, said.
Dr. Threlkeld said the best way to prevent drug resistance is to use antibiotics and anti-fungal medication correctly and only when needed.
"We sometimes indiscriminately use antifungal medications or steroid creams that can give fungi an advantage over our immune system. And those things, if they're not needed, can lead to a change in those fungi," he said.
Anyone can get ringworm, but people who have weakened immune systems may be especially at risk for infection.
There are several drug-resistant infections that have been circulating across the U.S.
In a FOX13 special report that airs on May 24, FOX13's Health Reporter Mandy Hrach will have more about what superbug infections are and will explain why they are becoming more of a threat to your health.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after he returns fire at car thieves outside of his Shelby County home
- ‘There’s no recourse’: Odometer fraud can ‘tank’ the value of your vehicle
- Beaten on Beale: Man found badly beaten after night at Beale Street club
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives