ARLINGTON, Tenn. - The mother of a Mid-South transgender teen has filed a complaint with the Department of Education’s Civil Rights division against the Arlington School District.
“I’ve seen these posters since I was really small … and then I see it and it’s my dead name,” said Max Wieland, 17, the teen.
A "dead name" is a term used by members of the LGBTQ+ community who elect to go by their chosen names instead of their given names.
Max said the school displayed his dead name on a public display which listed academic honors.
“So, I was walking down from the cafeteria and I saw the posters and I got super excited so I stopped like with my partner looking for our names and everything and then I see it and it’s my dead name,” he adds.
Max has a 4.52 GPA and scored a 33 on the ACT.
The complaint alleges the district discriminated against Max by not stopping instances of harassment against him. It also alleges the school failed to honor Max’s preferred name and would not let him use the restroom of the sex in which he identifies.
Tennessee law states students are to be called by what is on their birth certificates. This goes for all school records, report cards, student testing and school activities.
Tennessee law states school personnel do not have to use a student’s preferred pronouns, nor can they face civil liability for not doing so.
When it comes to restrooms, Tennessee law mandates schools make reasonable accommodations for students like a single occupancy restroom.
Max’s mother said she is working to get her son’s name changed legally but fears it will not be done by graduation. Max is a senior at Arlington High School.
‘If they don’t call my name as ‘Max’ then it’s just not me (sigh) … sorry,” said Max.
Fox13 News reached out to the Arlington School District for a comment, but did not hear back in time for this filing.
