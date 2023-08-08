MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South woman is fighting for her life after working on a property filled with toxic chemicals.

FOX13 told you Monday about one of Memphis' most polluted sites which is being cleaned up and monitored.

The federal government is seeking millions of dollars from the property owner for the costs of the cleanup.

“Behind my back, I was being poisoned and I didn’t know it,” said Sharri Schmidt, owner of former Sharri’s Discount Art.

2:57 Millions being sought from owner of one of Memphis' most polluted sites Prosecutors said its been owned by Minor David Madison Jr. since 1966 and has been leased to several businesses over the years.

Sharri Schmidt is demanding answers after she was diagnosed with an autonomic nervous system disorder in 2015.

Schmidt suspected the disease is related to the decade she spent running her art supply store on Southern Avenue near the University of Memphis.

“I spent a whole 25 years trying to teach students to make safer choices in the art supplies we use," Schmidt said.

Difficulty breathing, irregular heartrate, and low energy are among the problems Schmidt has been dealing with.

She said she had no choice but to close down her business in 2014.

Schmidt spent a year going to experts to figure out what was wrong with her.

She finally reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

Her complaints led to an investigation which unearthed the dangerous chemicals dumped on that property years ago when Custom Cleaners was in business.

The EPA declared the property a toxic superfund site, adding it to the national priority list in 2017.

“I’m tired, I’m sick. I just want to get out of here. If I would have stayed, I probably would have died,” said Schmidt.

The EPA cleaned up the site, removed hundreds of tons of soil, and installed extractors to pull dangerous vapor from the soil.

The government is seeking at least $3.8 million from the landowner, Minor David Madison Jr. to repay the cost of cleaning up the property.

With her dreams being crushed and isolated from her friends, students and colleagues, Schmidt said she too deserves justice, and financial payback.

But she has not yet been able to find an attorney to take her case.

“I lost my business, my friends, my hopes. It was devastating,” said Schmidt.