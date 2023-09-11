Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall In South Carolina

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A Mid-South woman died over the weekend after being thrown from a jet ski over the weekend in South Carolina, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. 

Janice Willingham, a 51-year-old woman from Millington, was riding a jet ski in Murrells Inlet, near the South Carolina coast, when she fell off and was unable to get back on, the coroner's office said. 

Despite wearing a life jacket, Willingham drowned due to the force of the waves pushing her under, according to the coroner's office. 

The coroner's office said that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the accident. 

