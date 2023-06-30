MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 10,000 MLGW customers were still without power Friday night. The agency reported restoration efforts were 98% complete, but Geran Bryant of Northaven couldn’t wait for his home’s power to come back on.
“Constantly looking at the MLGW app. We see that they assigned crews, finally,” Bryant said. “That was four days ago. You ride around and don’t see any trucks and the time keeps changing constantly.”
Bryant has his elderly mother to look out for.
He said she was getting weak waiting out the heat wave in their home with no AC, so he decided to check them both into a motel while they wait for the situation to improve.
Between food that went bad in a fridge with no power and the motel stay, Bryant said he is out more than $1,000 and wants to see something change so the power grid won’t fail people when they need it most ever again.
“I salute the electricians that are out there working in the extreme heat and continue to do their job,” he said. “But as far as MLGW goes, I really think they should consider letting other electrical companies in.”
Bryant said at first, he and his mother waited at home for the power to come back on, but her health began to worry him. His mother is a 74-year-old stroke victim who has trouble speaking and moving around.
“For the first day, she was weak,” he said. “We were waiting for the lights to come on like they did everywhere else.”
Bryant said he checked his MLGW app every day. It kept telling him the power would be back on the next day, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
“I mean, that’s life,” Bryant said. “The only thing I can say is that I pray for the other people that have it harder than me.”
For people without power who can’t afford a hotel, there is another option: a free 24-hour cooling center at the Raleigh Frayser Senior Center. The center has cots to sleep on, offers three meals a day and is operated by the Red Cross.
“We rely on the generosity of volunteers to deploy our trailer that carries supplies; supplies that are bought by donations,” Steven Williams, the interim executive director of the Mid-South Red Cross, said.
Williams said between running the cooling center and helping people recover, donations and volunteers are critically important right now.
The 24-hour cooling center will be open until Sunday.
