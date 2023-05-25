RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - A man attacked by a Scottish Highland bull died Wednesday, May 24, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputy said.
Joseph Young, 55, of Chapel Hill, died after the bull attacked him near Eagleville, said Deputy Jared Keith.
The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the 55-year-old Chapel Hill man until LifeFlight’s helicopter pilot flew him to the hospital.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Jamie Bailey said witnesses heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back!” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Road.
Deputy Jared Keith and EMS Supervisor Mike Johnson yelled at the aggressive bull to draw attention away from the man.
“The bull then charged Deputy Keith and Supervisor Johnson,” Bailey said. “That’s when Deputy Keith discharged his Sheriff’s Office rifle and put the cow down.”
Johnson and Bailey carried the man to the ambulance for treatment.
