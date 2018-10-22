What you need to know: Midterm elections 2018

Early voting is now underway in the Mid-South.
There are highly contested U.S. Senate races in Tenn. and Miss.
Election Day is Nov. 6.
To find out more information about where to vote in the Mid-South, click on the respective link below for your specific state:
