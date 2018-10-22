  • What you need to know: Midterm elections 2018

    Updated:

    Early voting is now underway in the Mid-South. 

    There are highly contested U.S. Senate races in Tenn. and Miss. 

    Election Day is Nov. 6.

    To find out more information about where to vote in the Mid-South, click on the respective link below for your specific state: 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories