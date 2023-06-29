MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Residents of Flag City will be still picking up the pieces from a debilitating storm and helping neighbors instead of enjoying an annual Fourth of July celebration that was planned.
Millington Mayor Terry Jones declared a local state of emergency for the city with a population of about 11,000.
The Flag City Celebration was cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
Residents' homes, city parks, businesses and other buildings were severely damaged, and thousands are still without electricity five days after winds of around 90 mph ripped through the area.
Millington's Baker Community Center has been used as a focal point for help, designated as a daily cooling center for people during the heat wave (and a place to recharge electronic devices), and hosting a bottled-water distribution from emergency management officials again today.
City officials say they are still collaborating with Millington Municipal Schools, Memphis Light Gas & Water, Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to completion restoration.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors heated after fourth day without power and air conditioning
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- How Mid-South SNAP recipients can file for replacement funds if their food spoiled due to outages
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives