MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Night 2 of sleeping in dangerous temperatures as parts of the Mid-South are still dealing with power outages.
For people living in parts of north Shelby County, the drinking water could also be at risk.
In a press release Monday afternoon, Memphis Light Gas and Water said it’s a precautionary advisory, but there is "no reports of impact on water quality."
RELATED: MLGW issues boil water advisory for parts of North Shelby County
Residents in Millington said they luckily still have running water, but no way to filter it.
All of this from the up-to-80-mph winds that rolled through on Sunday.
"It was the worst storm I could remember,” Frank Smith said.
Another said, “The wind was pretty insane, I haven't seen it that bad."
On Monday, there were still downed power lines and roads blocked due to trees.
“We seen it go down, we seen it go down and the people who live there seen it go down,” said Smith.
People in Millington said they do still have running water, water but have not been able to filter it as usual.
"I been drinking it. I didn't know that 'til you told me, no television, no nothing," Smith said.
"If I have to, I'll boil water," said resident Darlene Morrow.
"I just feel so bad for people who had so much damage done to their houses. Trees can come back but it's sad when people lose lives and property, but we'll make it," she added.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Ain't afraid to shoot this place up': Huey's worker brutally attacked in front of diners, police say
- 15 indicted in police sting targeting Memphis smash-and-grab burglaries, MPD says
- Nearly 70K MLGW customers without power, utility company says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives