MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Millington Central Middle High School is being honored with a Tennessee award highlighting military-friendly schools.
School leaders will be presented with the 2023 Purple Star School Award on May 17.
The Millington school is one of only 27 school systems in the state to earn this distinction, according to a release.
Presented by the Tennessee Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (TN-MIC3), with the support of the Tennessee State Board of Education, the Purple Star School Award highlights military-friendly schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s military.
Providing support for military families include helping them adjust to multiple school transfers, adapting to new environments and providing resources, especially for families with a parent deployed to a war zone.
"Millington is a proud military community with generations of service men and women who have attended and helped support our schools," said Michael Perry, Principal of Millington Central Middle/High School.
"We understand how difficult it can be for children of military families to adjust to a new school, so we do everything possible to make them feel welcome, supported, and comfortable enjoying all aspects of the MCMHS experience."
