MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Students of Millington Municipal Schools will have the opportunity to gain access to different health screenings.
The screenings will start in October, but students and parents need to complete an online consent form by Sept. 29.
Officials said that students can be screened for hearing, vision, height, weight, and blood pressure.
Directions on how to complete the consent form can be found here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx announces another round of layoffs
- Man claims he saw Tamia Taylor on dry land before disappearance
- Human remains found identified as Dominique Lomax, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives