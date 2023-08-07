MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is committed to investigating our contaminated community because we all deserve safe, clean places to live.
The feds want payback for one of the most polluted sites in Memphis.
They are seeking millions of dollars from the owner and one of those sites is a property on Southern Ave near Highland.
Prosecutors said its been owned by Minor David Madison Jr. since 1966 and has been leased to several businesses over the years.
For decades, a business named Custom Cleaners dumped toxic chemicals into the soil.
“Over time those chemicals leashed into the soil, lashed into ground water and caused a lot of vapor concerns too where people would breathe these toxins in,” said Sarah Houston, Protect Our Aquifer executive director.
The cleaners closed in 1995, but the toxic chemicals remained.
The state received complaints about the smell about ten years ago, investigated and found the contamination.
Not only is the dirt contaminated, so is the groundwater.
As FOX13 have shown you in our contaminated community series, there’s also a breach in the aquifer’s protective layer in this area allowing chemicals to more easily pass into our water supply.
“This lawsuit is really the attempt of EPA and the federal government to get some of their costs reimbursed by the property owner. Since this is so close to our drinking water supply, this kind of snowballed the approach to get it cleaned up fast,” said Houston.
RELATED: FOX13 INVESTIGATES UNCOVERS THREATS TO MEMPHIS WATER SUPPLY
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) added this site to the national priorities list in 2017.
The agency scooped out hundreds of tons of contaminated soil, then installed this equipment which continues to full toxic fumes from the ground.
Now, the government is seeking at least $3.8 million from the landowner to cover the costs of the cleanup.
U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz released a statement that reads in part quote:
"More than 20 years after the last dry cleaners on this property shuttered, residents are still living with toxic gasses in the soil and water above the level considered safe by federal standards. this is the first step in making sure those same residents don’t have to foot the bill for bringing their community back to a healthy standard."
FOX13 reached out to Minor Madison’s attorney to comment on the investigation but have not received a response yet.
