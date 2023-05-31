MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Having a baby is a whirlwind of sorts, but a Mid-South woman recently gave birth during a literal whirlwind.
Two months ago on March 31, an EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Tipton County, damaging and destroying countless buildings and homes.
Sarabjit Kaur Marwaha made it to Baptist Tipton hospital right before the tornado hit and had to get an emergency cesarean section.
"She's eating and sleeping and starting to grab, and she's doing what she's supposed to be doing," Marwaha said.
Her daughter Cythina is a happy, healthy two-month-old. But the story of how she entered this world sets her apart.
"I think I was mostly worried about if we were going to have power or if we were going to have everything there to be able to deliver safely," Marwaha said.
When Marwaha arrived at the hospital, nurses and doctors knew they had to move quickly.
"She's was in her patient room, and we were out there watching the storm on our tablets, phone and on the tv, seeing it getting closer," Angela Aswell, a registered nurse at Baptist Tipton said. "That was a decision that had to be made. We need to get her down these elevators before the power goes out."
As soon as they made it to the operating room, the hospital lost power.
An emergency generator kicked in, so doctors had electricity for a c-section.
"We're always ready any emergency, but we never dreamed it'd be this such an emergency," Stephen Goode, a resitered nurse at Baptist Tipton said.
The tornado damaged part of the hospital's entrance and roof.
Marwaha said she's forever thankful for the healthcare workers who risked their lives to deliver who she calls her miracle tornado baby.
"My first child was unexpected. My second one, a wild child, and she's my tornado baby," she said. "So it's kind of like every child has their own story."
Surprisingly, this is not the first time Marwaha said she's given birth during a storm.
Her middle child, Luke, was born at the same hospital during a snowstorm in January 2022.
