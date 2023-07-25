JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has requested a Major Disaster Declaration for 16 counties impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that swept across the state from June 14–19, 2023.
This includes a request for individual assistance for Jackson and Jasper Counties. Additionally, it includes a request for public assistance to assist local governments primarily with debris removal in Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Wayne Counties.
“The state of Mississippi has been working diligently with local and federal partners to assess the damage stemming from these storms,” said Governor Tate Reeves in a July 25 release.
“This disaster declaration request is the next step forward as we continue to help Mississippians restore, rebuild, and recover. We’ll be here for as long as it takes.”
According to the National Weather Service, Mississippi broke a 49-year-old record for the number of tornadoes in the month of June, when 19 struck the state. Eighteen of those tornadoes occurred between June 14 – 19, 2023. The previous record was in 1974 when seven tornadoes struck the state in June.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Elderly man frustrated after car repeatedly stolen, vandalized at Raleigh apartment complex
- Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
- Germantown mayor talks plan to get rid of contaminated water
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives