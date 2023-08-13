WATCH: Missing 11-year-old girl found in storm drain, police say

BARTLETT, Tenn. - 11-year-old, Isabella Jackson, has been located and is safe, according to the Bartlett Police Department (BPD). 

Isabella

According to Bartlett Police, the 11-yeear-old girl was found in a storm drain. 

Original story below: 

A missing child alert has been put out for a little girl, according to BPD. 

Bartlett Police is attempting to locate, 11-year-old, Isabella Jackson, police said.

BPD said Isabella is special needs.  

Isabella was last seen on Skylight Drive at 9:09 a.m., BPD said. 

Police said she is described at 5 foot 1 and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and light blue skirt.

If anyone see her contact BPD at 901-385-5555. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News