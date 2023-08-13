BARTLETT, Tenn. - 11-year-old, Isabella Jackson, has been located and is safe, according to the Bartlett Police Department (BPD).
According to Bartlett Police, the 11-yeear-old girl was found in a storm drain.
Original story below:
A missing child alert has been put out for a little girl, according to BPD.
Bartlett Police is attempting to locate, 11-year-old, Isabella Jackson, police said.
BPD said Isabella is special needs.
Isabella was last seen on Skylight Drive at 9:09 a.m., BPD said.
Police said she is described at 5 foot 1 and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and light blue skirt.
If anyone see her contact BPD at 901-385-5555.
