NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A missing 4-year-old girl was found safe on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas State Police,
Earlier today, the North Little Rock Police Department was seeking the public's help for missing 4-year-old girl Ivianna Jordan with autism.
Ivianna Jordan is described as 3'0, 40 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and autistic.
According to police, Jordan left with her great-uncle, Brodrick Hardman, at approximately 2 p.m. on July 13.
Hardman's last location was on North Locust Street in North Little Rock, police said.
If you have information, call the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 680-8439.
