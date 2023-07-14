Ivianna Jordan

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A missing 4-year-old girl was found safe on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas State Police,

Earlier today, the North Little Rock Police Department was seeking the public's help for missing 4-year-old girl Ivianna Jordan with autism.

Ivianna Jordan is described as 3'0, 40 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and autistic.

According to police, Jordan left with her great-uncle, Brodrick Hardman, at approximately 2 p.m. on July 13.

Brodrick Hardman

Hardman's last location was on North Locust Street in North Little Rock, police said.

If you have information, call the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 680-8439.

