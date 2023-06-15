MARION, Ark. - Police found an elderly man who went missing in Marion, Arkansas.
Arkansas State Police (ASP) said that the Marion Police Department had issued a "Silver Alert" for missing 87-year-old James Banks.
Marion Police inactivated that silver alert soon after, meaning that Banks was located.
