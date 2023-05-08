MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A whole month.
That’s how long it took for one Mid-South family to find out that their loved one was dead and his body was unidentified in the morgue.
For the Duggan family, they began searching everywhere for loved one Steven. That search led them to the Circle K on Kirby Parkway.
That’s where Kristen Duggan said she was told by workers that her brother died in the bathroom.
“I pulled up in the parking lot and something told me I don’t wanna go in there but I did. I went in, I showed a picture of him to the attendants. They looked at me and said ‘I’m so sorry,'” said Duggan.
It was the last week of February when Kristen Duggan says a hectic search for her brother brought them to a Circle K.
She said what happened next was a stream of questions for police: “Why do families not get notified? I know in some cases, there’s no information, but in my brother’s case, there was information.”
In fact, Duggan said there was more than just questions.
On Feb. 21, Memphis Police posted a missing person flyer on social media with Steven Duggan’s face and information on it.
And minutes later, an update to the thread – saying the 52-year-old was located.
Duggan said that it should’ve brought them relief, but after they still didn’t hear from Steven. They knew something was wrong.
Police then confirmed that Duggan was identified in the morgue.
They said he died in late January, a month prior.
“Had we not made the effort, did the leg work, walk into that one gas station and showed a picture," Duggan said, "I don’t know how long we would have gone without knowing.”
Duggan said they’re still unsure what Steven’s cause of death is.
She said they’re waiting to get the official autopsy results from the medical examiner.
