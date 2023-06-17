MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The missing two, Jayceon Lee and Mae Newsome have been found, the family reported to FOX13.
For two days, another Memphis family was desperate for answers as they search for their loved ones, both, a woman and her grandson, dropped off at a bus stop in Whitehaven Thursday morning and reported missing when they had not been heard from after they were headed to an East Memphis library.
Jayceon Lee, 7, and his grandmother, Mae Newsome, were dropped off at a bus stop in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley, according to Falanda Lee, Jayceon’s mother, and Newsome’s daughter.
Jayceon Lee is approximately 4 feet tall and was last seen dressed in all black.
Newsome is 5’2”and about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and a black jacket with white and gray pants.
Frustrated with the pace at which Memphis Police detectives were working the case, Falanda said she, other family and friends had been out searching for the pair Friday and Saturday.
Falanda Lee said she dropped them off at the bus stop at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The pair were headed to the Benjamin L. Hooks library on Poplar.
Lee said her mother had an older cell phone and could not be tracked.
Lee said Friday she went into the gas station next to the bus stop at which she said the two had last been seen and spoke to someone who identified themselves as the owner. She said that person told them they would not be allowed to look at surveillance video from a camera pointed in the direction of the bus stop.
A FOX13 News reporter and photojournalist followed Lee into a gas station, a clerk behind the counter called the person after being asked. That person said he would come into the store to show the video to Lee.
The clerk and Lee exchanged phone numbers.
“’I’m just feeling a little hopeless,” Lee said in an interview. “It’s just been me my friends my family. We’ve just really been doing our own footwork. The detectives are going slow paced.
“I’m not taking no for an answer. I’m not going days and days without finding my family,” she said.
Newsome suffered from a disorder that required medication, Memphis Police said in a release about the case.
“No, they’re out here; find them.”
