0 Missing Southaven man found dead in Memphis

The case of a missing man in Southaven has turned into a homicide investigation in Memphis.

A body found Wednesday afternoon in Whitehaven was that of Calvin Holloway.

"When they came up, before they opened their mouth, I knew what they were going to say," Glenda Holloway, Calvin's mother, told FOX13.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Saturday, but his truck was recovered in the parking lot of a Memphis apartment complex. His body was found at Crossfield and Holmes, just more than five miles away.

Glenda Holloway remained composed while we spoke with her. But she was very concerned and confused by the news that her son was killed.

"My baby, as young as he was, supposed to be taking care of me," Holloway said.

Memphis police have not released much information as it pertains to the investigation into Calvin Holloway's death. However, FOX13 learned both MPD and Southaven PD are investigating it as a homicide.

"It was a setup. It was a setup," Glenda Holloway said.

At the end of the days, she is left with far more questions than answers. What Glenda does know is her life will never be the same.

"I wish he was here what am i going to do without him what am I going to do.”

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

I just spoke with Calvin Holloway's Mother... This is just heartbreaking..... pic.twitter.com/tlKClQWk6x — Scott Madaus FOX13 (@scottonfox13) April 28, 2016

