MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman reported missing by Memphis Police after officers responded to a domestic call has now been listed as a suspect.
Coreuna Ward, 22, was identified initially as a stabbing victim and leaving the scene May 7 on Philsar Street, near Pine Hill Park, police said.
The extent of her injuries were not know, police said.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
