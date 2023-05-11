MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mississippi couple filed a lawsuit against Houston's Restaurant due to racial profiling, according to court documents.
The couple, Dwan Brown and Dechandria Bass, visited the restaurant from Coahoma County, Miss., on Aug. 7 2022, during a visit to their mother and cousin.
When the couple arrived to the restaurant, their family members were already sitting down. When they got to the table and sat down, the manager at the time, Kayla Hollins, walked passed them, according to court documents.
When the former manager walked back she came up to the table and told the couple to leave because they smelled like weed.
The couple did not respond to Hollins statement because they said "they believed she was talking to someone else since the couple knew they did not smell like weed," according to court documents.
Court documents show that the manager came back with a police officer and told them, "I asked you to leave and come back tomorrow because you smell like weed."
The couple were escorted out the restaurant, and once they were escorted outside of the restaurant, a second officer told them that Houston's has a regular pattern of acting that way towards African American customers, documents show.
Court documents showed that the couple filed the lawsuit because they were racially profiled. The couple were looking to be serviced at the restaurant, and said they presented themselves in a "fit and proper manner," but they were still not provided with the services from the restaurant.
The couple filed the lawsuit Thursday and are asking for $500,000 each due to racial stigmatization, continue to and will suffer from feelings of racial stigmatization, according to court documents.
“Now that the lawsuit is officially filed, Houston's can no longer ignore me. To ignore me and my clients will be to their peril. They have 21 days after they they'll served to answer the federal lawsuit. If they fail to answer, we get a default judgment against them. So they would not be asking them to ignore us any longer,” said Carlos Moore, the attorney for the couple.
Moore said that accusation is simply not true.
“There is not a single solitary shred of evidence that my clients were ever around weed that day or any other day.”
In a written statement, the restaurant's parent company said:
“Hillstone Restaurant Group, Inc., which owns and operates the Houston’s Restaurant on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, has received notice of the lawsuit arising from an August 2022 incident. While we do not comment on pending litigation, our Company does not discriminate. We are proud that guests of all races choose to dine regularly at Houston’s Memphis and appreciate our hospitality.”
