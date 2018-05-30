Mississippi Film Alliance Grant Open for filmmakers anywhere in Mississippi

Looking to make a movie in Mississippi?
A grant might be able to help.
According to the news release,
The Mississippi Film Alliance is open to filmmakers from the entire state for the 2018 competition to help fund up to $2,500 for Mississippi made films.
The program was created to help develop Mississippi’s film and video artists as the next generation of Mississippi’s legacy of storytelling. The grant is available to working and emerging Mississippi filmmakers. The program is open to legal residents of Mississippi, 18 years of age and older. Filmmakers have one year to complete their film after receiving the grant.
MFA has helped fund over 50 projects in its almost two decades as an organization. Applications and supporting material must be received on or before August 1, 2018. For the third year, the MFA is accepting digital applications and all information is available at http://www.msfilmalliance.org/grant/.
