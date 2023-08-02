HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A Mid-South mayor is accused of assault.
FOX13 is learning a statement has already been issued to authorities accusing Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson in an alleged Tuesday incident.
“I never put my hands on anyone,” Gipson told FOX13.
Holly Springs HR Director Pat Dawson alleges the mayor pushed her while trying to take folders out of her hand before a board meeting Tuesday.
“Grabbed the folders and was just pulling on them, saying, ‘You’re going to give me this folder. I don’t care what you say, you’re going to give me this folder.’”
These are the words Dawson alleges Gipson spoke. The HR Director has now issued a written statement to authorities, filing charges of simple assault, also accusing the mayor of detaining her against her will.
“She starts doing this,” Dawson said while demonstrating how she was allegedly blocked by the mayor from entering the elevator. “She’s going to barricade my way. I’m not getting on the elevator. At this point, she’s detaining me. Then she grabbed it again and she started pushing me.”
In a sit-down interview with FOX13 in front of City Hall, Mayor Gibson told us the allegations were not true.
“I work with integrity. I’ve never pushed anyone or attacked anyone, whatever the allegations are,” she said.
Our team asked Gipson whether she tried to take the folder filled with blank applications from Dawson’s hands. “No. I did make a request,” she said.
The allegations come on the heels of extended power outages for people who live in and around Holly Springs and get their electricity from the town. Residents have complained of being in the dark for days at a time.
“Everyone’s not happy about that and that’s what I want the people of Holly Springs to know is that we’re finding solutions. I want them to know that I’m representing them in the best way possible,” said Gipson.
Our team has also learned of a video that supposedly shows the exchange between Gipson and Dawson.
The mayor said she would make the video available to the public. We also asked whether the video would be edited.
Gipson explained in the event the content was edited, it would be noticeable. She also shared that she doesn’t have access to the video.
We learned the I-T department has possession of the file.
