HERNANDO, Miss. - A Mississippi mother was arrested Thursday after authorities said she brought in the body of her 22-month-old child to an area hospital.
Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, of Como, Miss., was charged with Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm, according to the Hernando Police Department.
Police said that Towns brought in her dead child to the Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Police investigators met with hospital staff, DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders and the parents of the child and found "multiple inconsistencies" in Towns' story.
A day later, Towns was arrested at home in Como, police said. She was booked in the DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Police said the investigation into the child's death was ongoing.
