BATESVILLE, Miss. - A string of car break-ins in Batesville prompted a strongly-worded message from Batesville Police Chief Kerry Pittman.
"If your child commits a felony, your charges will also be a felony," Chief Pittman wrote in a Facebook post to the citizens of Batesville.
Chief Pittman said that children had recently been going around neighborhoods and checking on door handles to see if cars were unlocked.
When the children find a car that is unlocked, according to Chief Pittman, they have been going through the car looking for money, guns, other valuables and even stealing the car if the keys were left inside of it.
After advising all citizens to keep their vehicles locked at all times, the police chief addressed the alleged juvenile criminals and their parents or guardians.
"We are going to figure out who you are and when we do, you will be charged with the crimes you have committed," Chief Pittman wrote on Facebook. "Parents and guardians of the juveniles, when your juvenile is charged with these crimes, please be advised that you are going to also be charged with Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect of a Child. You will also be held responsible for any damages that occur during the commission of those crimes. Be advised that if your child commits a felony, your charges will also be a felony."
Pittman ended the Facebook post with a promise that all suspects would be charged to the "fullest extent that the law allows".
