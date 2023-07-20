Cadarrius Pride aka Superstar Pride

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi rapper known as Superstar Pride has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting in Panola County on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Panola County Sheriff's Office, Cadarrius Pride surrendered to authorities after he was identified as the suspect in a shooting about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday off Highway 35 North.

The victim, later identified as 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley, was found with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Pride surrendered to authorities just after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after his family reached out to the sheriff's office, officials said.

Officials said Pride did not have a bond set as of Thursday evening.

Pride's "Painting Pictures" became a viral TikTok hit and reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to the entertainment magazine.

