MISSISSIPPI - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) will be replacing stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for citizens who can prove their benefits were stolen, the department announced.
MDHS said that the department received federal approval to replace SNAP benefits for victims of fraud.
If the department can verify that your benefits were stolen due to skimming, card cloning, or other similar methods between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2024, you may be eligible for replacement benefits up to a certain amount, MDHS said.
Victims of SNAP fraud in Mississippi can either get two months of their household's benefit amount of the amount of the benefit theft, whichever amount is less.
If you've had your SNAP benefits stolen in Mississippi, you can complete the Lost Benefit Attestation form or call the MDHS Fraud Hotline at 1-800-299-6905.
You can also download and complete the Lost Benefit Attestation form and mail it to the MDHS Office of Inspector General at P.O. Box 232 Jackson, MS 39205-0352 or visit your local office in person and request a copy of the form to fill out.
MDHS said that if your benefits were stolen between October 1, 2022 and August 13, 2023, you must report the theft by October 13, 2023.
If your benefits are stolen on or after August 14, 2023, you must report the theft within 30 days of discovering the theft.
