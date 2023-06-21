MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mississippi residents have the largest debt burden in the United States, a new report finds.
Residents of the Hospitality State have an average credit card balance of $4,972 with an average household income of $68,048, according to CreditCards.com.
Arkansas ranks ninth on the list and Tennessee ranks 18th.
Borrowing continues to get more expensive. According to LendingTree.com, the average credit card interest rate is 24.06% - a record high.
Consumer debt is approaching $1 trillion, according to Federal Reserve data released last month.
How to climb out of debt
Mid-South residents agree: Credit is necessary, but overspending can be dangerous.
“If you're not responsible, you don't need a credit card,” said Sandra Rubin, a south Memphis resident.
“I see nothing wrong with them as long as you’re responsible with them,” said Donald Roan, an Orange Mound resident.
At Moore Financial Services, founder LaTina Benson helps Mid-South residents pay down their debt.
“Be gentle with yourself,” she said. “Be kind. It’s a process you didn't get in overnight and it won't be resolved overnight.”
Here is her advice for paying down debt:
- Find a goal that is SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant & timely)
- Work to eliminate unnecessary expenses
- Search for other sources of income, if necessary
“There has to be some discipline and sacrifice,” she said. “Insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. There are a lot of people who are having hardships. I'm not saying that is easy, but I am saying that it is obtainable and it is possible.”
