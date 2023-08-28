STARKVILLE, Miss. - A student who died on campus at Mississippi State University (MSU) has been identified.
MSU said that 19-year-old sophomore Maxwell Curtis Pennebaker was found dead inside of a parked vehicle in an on-campus parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Foul play is not suspect, according to the university.
Authorities originally got a call about an unresponsive person around 1:10 p.m. on August 27 and first responders found Pennebaker dead at the scene, MSU said.
“At this time, our community’s thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends of the student who has died. The university is offering counseling and other appropriate services to those most closely impacted by this tragedy," MSU Vice President for Strategic Communications Sid Salter said.
