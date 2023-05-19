COLDWATER, Miss. - A Mississippi teen pled guilty to second-degree murder years after a 12-year-old boy was burned to death, according to FOX13's sister station The Delta News.
The case dates back to June 30, 2021 when 12-year-old Gaines Coker was burned to death in the 2000 block of Arkabutla Dam Road in Coldwater, Mississippi.
At the time, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told FOX13 that the boys were playing alone inside of a shop when the burning happened.
Michael Lane Campbell, 13 at the time, was arrested for Coker's death, charged with capital murder and tried as an adult.
Coker's mother, Meg Coker, told The Delta News that Campbell was sentenced to a total of 40 years, 20 of those to be spent in prison followed by five years of supervised probation and another 15 of unsupervised probation.
"In full transparency, I don’t like this outcome," Meg Coker told The Delta News. "The bottom line is that no amount of time is enough. Our Gaines is dead because someone else made a choice that killed him. The only comfort I have today is that I can finally speak the truth out loud after almost two years of knowing it and having to stay silent."
