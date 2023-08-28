MARKS, Miss. - 60 years since the March on Washington sparked hope in a new generation.
But what many don’t know is that Marks, Miss., played a vital role in the Civil Rights Movement for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
During a celebration in Marks on Monday evening, Rev. Darell Harrington, pastor of New Sardis Baptist Church, re-enacted the famous "I Have A Dream" speech for dozens in the crowd.
“I’m happy to join with you today in what will go down in history as the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation,” he began.
He continued, “100 years later, the negro still is not free.”
During the 1960’s, King Jr. visited Quitman County, which was the poorest county in the nation at the time.
King was planning to launch his 1968 Poor People’s Campaign in Marks but was assassinated in Memphis that April, before the campaign was officially launched.
His visit, along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, sparked a crowd.
“The reason I knew about downtown Marks is because my father had to come over and clean up on this side of town,” said Manuel Killebrew, president of the Quitman County Board of Supervisors.
Now, it was standing room only as people cheered and prayed.
And they remembered those famous final words of the speech.
“Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, we’re free at last,” said Harrington, accompanied by a standing ovation and applause.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Funeral of man killed in crash leads to flash mob blocking Memphis intersection, video shows
- Homicide suspect arrested after police chase in Memphis, officials say
- Union leaders demand change following Kroger employee death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives