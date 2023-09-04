Misspelled name stops Tunica woman from getting $1,200 from Green Dot card

TUNICA, Miss. - A three-letter error is all that stands between a Tunica woman and the money she needs to pay her bills.
“My blood pressure’s high,” Regina Frazier told FOX13. “It’s just frustrating.”
She said she purchased the card when she moved to Mississippi because she hadn’t selected a bank yet. She then set up direct deposit for a temp job.
“The problem is that they got my name misspelled on the card,” she explained.
The name on the card is “Vergina,” not “Regina.” She made multiple attempts to get the $1,200 back on her own, but told FOX13 that she was not successful.
“It’s not right!” she said. “They’re giving me the runaround about the money.”
Thankfully, FOX13 was able to contact Green Dot’s corporate office. A spokeswoman for the company confirmed they were escalating the issue. Frazier said she was told a new card is in the mail.
She just hopes it arrives quickly.
“I’m about to get put out of my apartment because of it,” she said.
