MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An old, inactive arrest warrant led to a case of mistaken identity and an excessive-force arrest, a man's family told FOX13.
Jamil Ibrihim called Memphis Police on May 27 after a bag of bullets was found at his business, his family said.
Video of that day, shared with FOX13, shows Ibrihim and a female officer walking outside of the business.
At some point, the officer checked Ibrihim's name of possible warrants and then told him that he was being arrested as a result.
Memphis Police said that Ibrihim became angry and tried to resist arrest, pulling away from the officer. She called backup and Ibrihim lunged toward officer when they tried to handcuff him, Memphis Police said. That's when, according to police, the officer hit Ibrihim in the forehead and then arrested after he fell on the ground.
However, cell phone video shown to FOX13 shows the officer push Ibrihim as the two argue. A male officer can then be seen coming into the frame and taking him to the ground. A tussle ensues and Ibrihim is punched in the forehead.
But, it should never have even gotten that far, according to Ibrihim's family, because the warrant in question was for the wrong person - and not even active.
Court records show that a warrant, now inactive, dating back to 2015 was issued for a Jamal Ibrahim, not a Jamil Ibrihim.
Ibrihim's family said that a Major with the Memphis Police Department for that different person was not active to begin with.
Ibrihim was arrested, charged with assaulting a first responder and released on a $15,000 bond.
Memphis Police have declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
