MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW said on Tuesday night that customers could experience low-water pressure after an event caused "a drop in voltage across our distribution system."
An official with Memphis Light, Gas and Water said just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that the water pressure is expected to return to normal "shortly."
The unspecified "event" impacted MLGW's water pumping stations, causing low-pressure in some areas of the city.
"There is no issue with water quality," the official added.
