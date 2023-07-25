MLGW handing out free energy kits for MLK Jr. Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW said on Tuesday night that customers could experience low-water pressure after an event caused "a drop in voltage across our distribution system."

An official with Memphis Light, Gas and Water said just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that the water pressure is expected to return to normal "shortly."

The unspecified "event" impacted MLGW's water pumping stations, causing low-pressure in some areas of the city.

"There is no issue with water quality," the official added.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News