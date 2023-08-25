EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect comments from Memphis, Light, Gas and Water.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For thousands of Mid-South families, it’s hard enough paying for one month of utilities.
Now, households are on the hook for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars not originally billed.
“It's not my job to make sure my bill is correct,” said Miesha Legerton, a Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLW) customer. “It's their job.”
Legerton believed she was paying her bill every month on time. However, she showed a notice from June that she was underbilled $91.77 for water from November 2022 through April 2023.
Then, her bill jumped from $532 to $881 overnight in August. An MLGW spokeswoman told FOX13 on Thursday that this was not because of underbilling, but because the customer had been making partial payments on her bill.
Throughout this week, MLGW customers are getting bills from previous months. However, some say they are still not sure what they owe.
“My mother-in-law hadn't got a bill since February,” said LaShundra Hall, a Hickory Hill resident. “Her bill is going to be about $3,000 or $4,000 by the time she gets it. She’s on a fixed income.”
Customers want more time to pay for the delayed bills.
“As long as it took for you to figure out my bill was being delayed, give me that same time option to pay my bill,” Legerton said. “Especially if I've paid it every month.”
Late Thursday afternoon, MLGW responded to a series of questions from FOX13 about billing:
Why are you making customers responsible for bills that you never sent them?
"As a public utility we are required to bill customers for their usage."
What is MLGW doing to correct its mistakes in a way that is not punitive to customers?
"Gas and water use may be estimated for customers who have not received a bill because of the failed meter register issue. Estimates are always based on a customer’s previous utility use. Anytime MLGW estimates a meter reading, it is noted on the customer’s bill."
What payment options are available to those who cannot afford the months’ worth of bills?
"MLGW offers a number of assistance programs to help customers who are struggling with their bills. Please encourage your readers to call 544-6549 or come in to a Community Office if they need help. You may also direct your readers to our website where we have detailed information about each program."
How do you know that the estimates are accurate? "Estimates are based on a customer’s previous utility use."
