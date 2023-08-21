MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Customers of Memphis, Lights, Gas and Water (MLGW) who haven't received utility bills in months will soon get all of those missing payments, the utility company said in a press release on Monday.
One customer FOX13 spoke with in August said that she hadn't received a single bill in 2023, her last bill coming in December of 2022.
MLGW said that customers will receive a separate bill for each month and will get multiple bills in a short period of time until they receive the bill for their most current meter reading date.
Each bill will include any previous month's unpaid balance as well as any payments received, the company said.
The customer will then get a cumulative bill which will reflect the total amount owed for the period of missed billing, MLGW said.
Some of those missed bills have been due to broken meters, MLGW said. About 38,000 meters are broken. If that's the case, MLGW said that they will "conservatively estimate" how much a customer owes based on their previous utility use.
Some customers are already seeing those bills come in, like Yolandis Douglas of Raleigh, who said her utilities cost $1,000 more than normal.
Douglas said she is even more frustrated given the fact that she spent two weeks over the summer using a generator to stay cool after storms knocked out her power.
MLGW is asking customers who need assistance to reach out if they would like to make payment arrangements, but some customers believe that’s not good enough.
”Why would you offer me a payment plan? Do you just want me to be a part of your system?,” Douglas said. “I keep my lights off and turn my air on at 10. I’m running a generator, no electricity, for two weeks and I get a $1,600 note?”
Douglas said on top of paying for the generator itself, she had to pay for gas to fuel it, a portable AC unit, food that went bad and an electrician to fix storm damage to her home.
MLGW said that all of those meters should be fixed by December 2024 and the company expects to deliver all missed bills by January 2024.
FOX13 has thoroughly documented the issues MLGW has had with their meters, often causing outrageous bills.
In a three week period of late-June, early-July, FOX13 found that three MLGW customers had received bills for $17,000, $24,000 and $27,000, respectively.
