MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW provides a restoration update after more than 30,000 people were without power over Father's Day Weekend.
MLGW fixed a major outage, and 130 additional outages.
There are still 3,300 customers in the dark, and the company is estimating a 'substantial restoration' by this evening.
"I am proud of the solid progress made by our team overnight," said President Doug McGowen.
Customers can stay updated through social media, the customer care center, and the MLGW outage map.
Please report outages on My Account or by calling the outage hotline at 544-6500.
MLGW asks customers to stay away from downed powerlines.
