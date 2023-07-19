MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water said Wednesday that one downed power line can cause outages to as many as 4,000 customers.
Company officials' current plan to address the issues caused by outages is to continue vegetation management, but that may not be working as well as they’d like either.
Michael Crawford, of Memphis, was out Wednesday afternoon grabbing ice to help keep his fridge cooled. He said it doesn’t take long to wind up in the dark.
“5 minutes into any storm, and you’re going to lose power,” Crawford said.
Crawford said he and an elderly relative had been without it for nearly a full day.
“Our house right now is probably 118 degrees inside. She can’t handle this kind of intense heat,” he said.
During a morning update Wednesday, MLGW's CEO, Doug McGowen, addressed the frustrations. McGowen said power lines knocked down by strong winds, big trees and tree limbs are the cause of the outages, issues he said were responsible for 60% of outages last year.
“We are trying,” he said.
McGowen made a presentation to the utility’s board of commissioners Wednesday morning as he outlined plans to improve reliability through maintenance.
“We have a plan. It is funded. It is to improve reliability,” he told commissioners.
However, an area off Walnut Grove Road and Goodlett Avenue had suffered outages despite what multiple residents had said was MLGW's tree-trimming crews cutting vegetation away from power lines weeks ago.
Crawford said MLGW was serving lip-service, allowing the company to continue to avoid aging infrastructure and billions of dollars needed to replace it.
“They don’t ever seem to have the right thing to come up with. They need to start from ground zero,” he said.
Here’s the kicker: McGowen said with each storm, the issue is made worse because of damage that is done to already old infrastructure.
