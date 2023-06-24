MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW is holding a job fair for engineering and IT positions.
The job fair is on June 24 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the MLGW Training Center on Raleigh-Lagrange Road.
The company is looking for engineers with Bachelor’s Degrees in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer and Industrial Engineering.
As well as engineering candidates that have Associate’s Degrees in Electrical, Telecommunications, or Electrical Engineering Technology.
In addition, MLGW is looking for individuals with Bachelor’s Degrees in Computer Science, Business Information Systems, or Business.
For an IT position, 12 hours of computer coursework are needed as well, the company said.
To reserve a spot for the fair, click here.
